Gov. Reeves releases video on 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday marks the 17 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina hitting the Mississippi Coast.

To note this date, Gov. Tate Reeves released a video on his Twitter page.

In the video, the governor said the storm uprooted thousands of families and took the lives of over 200 Mississippians.

“Mississippi is no stranger to disaster, but this storm brought destruction like few others,” Reeves said. “Hurricane Katrina hit our homes. It hit our churches. It hit our businesses. It destroyed the lives we know at the time.”

Despite the wide damage, the governor spoke about how communities were able to rebuild and come together to help those in need.

“In one of our state’s darkest and most traumatic moments, the character of our people shined more brightly than ever,” Reeves said.

For more information about events commemorating the anniversary on Monday, click HERE.

