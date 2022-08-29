Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at an elementary school in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online.

According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media during the weekend.

The student allegedly threatened to do a school shooting in the post.

Freeman said their police department was notified immediately. Proper authorities were notified, and the case is being handled to the fullest extent of the law and district policies.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said they received numerous reports from concerned citizens regarding this case. Their investigation revealed this was something that has been brewing for a couple of weeks and unfortunately lead to this post.

Sims said they made contact with the student and were able to get the student appropriate medical care, resources and services necessary to stop the threat after consultation with Child Protective Services, Forrest County Youth Court and Pine Belt Mental Health.

Students under the age of 12 cannot be charged criminally, but CPS and the youth court can intervene with intensive in-home monitoring and care.

The superintendent said this incident is being taken seriously, and the safety of the children is their first priority.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

