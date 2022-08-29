Win Stuff
Columbia Food and Music Festival set for Sept. 3

A new festival is coming to Columbia and officials say they hope to make it an annual event
Columbia to welcome debut of a festival this weekend.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Food, fun and a variety of musical acts will soon be taking place off Main Street in Columbia.

The Columbia Food and Music Festival will debut on Sept. 3rd. The inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

“Our local businesses will be open during that time. Folks will be able to shop and see all the wonderful boutiques and restaurants and gift shops,” said Lori Watts, president of the Marion County Development Partnership.

Watts said she wants everyone to come out and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

“It’ll be a full day,” she said. “They’ll be able to listen to a little music, do some great shopping, have some wonderful food and just enjoy the whole day.”

Watts said Main and Second streets will be blocked off from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The monthly “Crusin’ on Main Street” will take place, but there also will be activities for people of all ages.

“We have the holiday experience that happens, but we also have a lot of other wonderful things that happen throughout the year in Columbia,” she added.

MCDP said they hope rain will not interrupt festivities, but are prepared in case of emergency.

For more information, please visit the Columbia Food and Music Facebook page to see the entire musical lineup.

