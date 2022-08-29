Win Stuff
Artemis launch scrub can’t stop excited fans at Infinity Space Center

Some area school children and others turned the Artemis One launch cancellation into a fun day at the Infinity Science Center.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -A launch party to watch history instead became a trip to Infinity ... and beyond.

Some area school children and others turned the Artemis One launch cancellation into a fun day at the Infinity Science Center.

“Artemis! Scrubbed,” said some of the kids with the home school group Classical Conversations Hammond East.

“The last Monday of every other month or so is Home School Monday, so we have a membership here and we come to the events. We found out about the launch after we ordered our tickets and had planned to be here, so we woke up a couple of extra hours early and drove over to see the launch. It’s a special thing to see here rather than watching it at home,” said Brooke Watson.

Joe Freeman was at Infinity for the launch. The non-NASA Stennis employee said even though blast-off is a no-go, he’s still a big fan of the Artemis program.

“It was exciting to be here,” Freeman said. “I’ve been out at Stennis since 2016, and I’ve been watching all the buildup, and listening to all the tests and everything, so yeah, it’s exciting.”

