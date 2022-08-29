Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 killed in Ore. grocery store shooting; suspect believed dead

Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to...
Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to be the shooter, was found dead on scene.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Oregon responded to reports of an active shooter Sunday night in the area of The Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend.

Police responded to the scene about 7 p.m., KPTV reports.

The shooter is believed to have entered near the shopping center parking lot and fired shots into Big Lots. Then, the shooter entered the west entrance of Safeway.

After shooting one person at the grocery store entrance, the shooter moved deeper into the store, where they shot and killed a second person.

Medics transported the first person who was shot to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police found an additional person they believe to be the shooter dead in the store.

Initial reports indicate that police did not fire any shots at the scene.

This is an active investigation. Police will continue to release information.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Thursday night sent one person to the hospital with...
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Alexander J. Kremer, who was...
Hattiesburg police seek missing person

Latest News

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs
City of Columbia welcoming new festival this weekend.
Columbia Food and Music Festival set for Sept. 3
Business gearing up for football season.
Businesses gearing up for football season
City of Columbia welcoming new festival this weekend.
New festival to debut this weekend in Columbia