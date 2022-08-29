Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-foot alligator has broken the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old.

It was killed on August 28 on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.

It measured 10-feet-2-inches long.

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)

The alligator had previously been captured and tagged as “Yellow 410″ in 2009 as part of a research project. At the time, “Yellow 410″ also measured exactly 10-feet-2-inches and was captured within 100 yards of where the Densons killed it.

According to Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this state record ties a previous world record for the longest free-ranging wild female alligator, which was measured in Florida in 1984.

That record was recently broken in Florida in 2021 with a female alligator that measured 10-feet-6.75-inches.

Since 2007, over 800 alligators have been captured and tagged in Mississippi.

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)

According to Flynt, it is possible that “Yellow 410″ could easily be anywhere from 75 to 100 years old, calling it “a world class alligator specimen.”

The 2022 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opened in Mississippi on Friday, August 26, at noon and will close at noon on Monday, September 5.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Alexander J. Kremer, who was...
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Thursday night sent one person to the hospital with...
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries.
MDOT project to be scheduled along 16th Avenue in Laurel.
MDOT project along 16th Avenue in Laurel
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Miss. man who sexually assaulted young kids gets life in prison

Latest News

This satellite image from NOAA shows Hurricane Katrina as it made landfall on August 29, 2005.
WATCH LIVE at 1:30pm: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is...
Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County
10 days after Katrina at Waters Edge Apartments Gulfport, Miss.
Gov. Reeves releases video on 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
On Katrina's 17th anniversary, we remember the survival story of eight local dolphins who were...
Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home