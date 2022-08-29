08/29 Ryan’s “Tropics Awaken” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Getting off to a much drier start this week, but it won’t stay that way for long. Today will be nice, kind of a continuation of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a low chance of a few showers as we head into the evening. That’s a big improvement since some local areas saw upwards of a half a foot of rain by this time last week! While today will be drier, not every day will be. Tuesday will see slightly higher than average amounts of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as a weak front approaches, which will linger through Wednesday, but will have everything cleared out nicely for a sunny, dry Thursday. This front will stall, then begin to transition into the warm front of a new developing low, which will be slowly pulled out eastward by the weekend. That’s going to break the pattern we’ve enjoyed for the last few weeks, where the middle of the week was wetter but the weekend was drier, now we’ll see the opposite.

Thankfully that’ll help things dry up considerably, but we’re still going to see a spotty shower or two that could exacerbate some small-scale flooding issues as things start to bounce back. If they don’t clear enough, our expected rainy weekend may bring back the flooding woes we left behind last week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.