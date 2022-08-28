Petal’s 4th annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Excel by Five’s Duck Derby showed that slow and steady wins the race- especially in a lazy river.

The coalition held its fourth annual Duck Derby Saturday at Lazy River Water Park in Collins aw more than 2,000 plastic water fowl take a trip down the river.

The coalitions’ goal remained the same: raising money to fund an infant-toddler playground for the Petal community.

“This playground is going to be very unique to the state of Mississippi”” said Leahne Lightsey, one of the organizers for the event. “It’s going to be the only infant-toddler playground, and when we say infant toddler, we’re talking about six-month-olds to two-and-a-half-year-olds, that will be in available to the public.”

Although the fundraiser may seem straight-forward, the planning process takes three months to prepare and complete.

“All of our coalition members are assigned adoption papers to sell and they go out and ask friends, anyone,” Lightsey said. “We set up many stations, at Corner Market, Lowes and at Walmart, to sell to the general public and, certainly, we get on the phone and we call our buds and we say ‘Would you buy a flock, buy a quacker’s dozen, or even a quack pack, even singles.’

“We had 2,003 ducks in the race (Saturday).”

Over the past four years, the fundraiser has brought in $83,000.

In fact, the coalition is already looking forward to next year, while keeping their mission statement at the forefront.

“We know that that is the secret of developing the brain, the body, so that these children will be able to do what we say we are- excel by the age of five,” Lightsey said.

Petal’s Excel by Five group is still accepting donations for the infant-toddler playground. For more information, visit www.PetalDuckDerby.com.

