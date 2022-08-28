Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

More than $40K raised for burn victims at recent fundraiser

Turnout strong for second fundraiser for burn victims
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - More than $40,000 was raised at the latest fundraiser for the six burn victims from Madison County.

Friends of the victims held a cookout, auction and “field run” for hunting dogs, with prizes going to the 20 highest-scoring pups.

“We had a tremendous turnout and the dogs ran good,” said event coordinator Matthew Lovelace. “We’ve been overwhelmed with the donations.

“One of the main reasons we started is out of the six, we’re really good friends and they run dogs with three of the guys. That’s why we hit this up, but we included everybody.”

This is the second fundraiser in Perry County held for the burn victims, following last weekend’s event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

Latest News

Fourth annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock.
Petal’s 4th annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock
Hall of Fame inductees gather with other disc golf aficionados at Saturday's Mississippi Hall...
Hub City hosts inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Classic
The first "Hub City Criterium" featured 75 bicycle racers from several states.
Dozens of cyclists participate in 1st ‘Hub City Criterium’
The first Beef & Forage Field Day was held at McMurry Farms Saturday.
McMurry Farms hosts 1st Beef & Forage Field Day