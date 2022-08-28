Win Stuff
More rain coming in the week ahead

By Rex Thompson
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Any showers on the radar will die off pretty quickly Sunday night.

Overnight, expect humid weather, with lows in the lower-70s.

To start the week, look for a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the mid-70s Monday.

Tuesday, there’s a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs again around 90 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

For Wednesday, look for a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-80s.

By Thursday, look for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-70s.

As we head into the weekend, look for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and lows in the lower-70s.

