Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire

By Ariel Mallory, Lee Peck and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators in Alabama are still working to find out how a mobile home fire that killed two young children started.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Irvington. The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Two young boys, identified by officials as 4-year-old Liam Barnes and 2-year-old Noah Gordon, were killed in the blaze, WALA reports.

MCSO Sgt. Mark Bailey said the children’s mother, 24-year-old Kali Sherman, was next door when she was alerted to the fire. She ran home to attempt to rescue the three boys inside. She rescued 10-month-old Sebastian Gordon from his crib and got the 4-year-old out.

According to authorities, the 4-year-old and 2-year-old were taken to the hopsital, where they were pronounced dead. Sherman also received burn injuries and was treated. The 10-month-old was unharmed.

Investigators were on the scene Friday morning, speaking with witnesses.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators believe it started in the front bedroom.

Neighbor Shaun Kendall learned about the fire when somebody pressed his doorbell.

“We started seeing smoke in the actual Ring itself, and we heard the fire alarm going off. So, we called Courtney, which is the person that’s in front of the trailer that caught on fire,” Kendall said. “So, they ran outside and found out that it was her house that was actually on fire. Then, we rushed home, and that’s when we found everything on fire and seen everything going crazy.”

Kendall is a professional tattoo artist at Medusa’s Art & Soul in Mobile. He is using his artwork as an opportunity to help the family.

“I wanted to at least help the family give back. So, everybody that comes in for a tattoo, I want to give them a chance to help me help them,” Kendall said. “So, anything that I get, I’m going to give them 25% of the proceeds off of my cut. That’s not including the shop cut. That’s gonna be out of my pocket.”

Donations are also being accepted.

