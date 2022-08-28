Win Stuff
Missing Tenn. man found safe in Hub City

Alexander James Kremer has been located and is safe.
Alexander James Kremer has been located and is safe.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Alexander James Kremer has been located and is safe.

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.

No last known clothing description was given, HPD said. Kremer is approximately 6-foot tall with sandy blonde hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at ()601) 544-7900.

