LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:

  • Katrina Memorial Blood Drive - Monday Aug. 29 and Tuesday Aug. 30 from noon until 7 p.m. at Edgewater Mall outside of Belk and Shoe Department
  • Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum - open at 10 a.m. at the location of the only building left standing on Coleman Avenue and the only public building left standing in Waveland after Hurricane Katrina hit
  • Fort Maurepas in Ocean Springs - Gov. Tate Reeves and Sen. Roger Wicker will speak at 1:30 p.m. to for a commemoration called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.”

If you would like to have your event added to list, please email details to producers@wlox.com.

