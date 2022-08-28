Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Krispy Kreme launches Artemis Moon doughnut

Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.
Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA’s moon mission with a new space-themed doughnut.

NASA is expected to launch a rocket Monday for an uncrewed test flight around the moon.

The Artemis I Mission is the first step in NASA’s plan to land a human on the moon for the first time in 50 years, so Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.

It is a doughnut filled with cheesecake-flavored creme, dipped in cookies and creme icing.

The company says it is designed to look like the moon and will be available at Krispy Kreme locations across the country for just one day on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Thursday night sent one person to the hospital with...
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
Lamar County School District says they are working to find a new school resource officer.
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation

Latest News

Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's...
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo...
Famous Winston Churchill portrait swapped with fake, authorities say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them