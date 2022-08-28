Keel laid Saturday for the latest version of the naval vessel, ‘Enterprise’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDAM) - America’s only builder of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers celebrated Saturday the ceremonial keel-laying of aircraft carrier Enterprise at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.

The new carrier, CVN 80, will be the ninth U.S. Navy vessel to carry on the name, Enterprise.

U.S. Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky were the ship’s sponsors. Ledecky attended in person, while Biles participated via video, as the pair marked the important first milestone in construction of the aircraft carrier.

The most recent, version of Enterprise CVN 65, was the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history.

Already, 20,000 pounds of steel from CVN 65 have been incorporated into modules for CVN 80. When fully constructed, more than 35,000 pounds of steel from CVN 65 will live on in CVN 80, ensuring the Enterprise legacy continues.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.