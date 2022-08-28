Hub City hosts inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Classic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association gathered Saturday to host the inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Disc Golf Classic Tournament.

The tournament attracted 127 players from across the Pine Belt.

The tournament served double duty, paying witness to the induction of the first class of nine individuals into the Mississippi Disc Golf Hall of Fame.

“We hoped to just find some way to introduce it to the public here,” said Dale McVeay, Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association co-founder said. “So we worked with the parks over the years and the university and they’ve been helpful in getting it started

“It’s a great way to showcase the Hub City and the disc golf scene here. We have courses, probably a dozen or more courses, within a thirty-minute drive of Hattiesburg.”

McVeay said the HDGA already is planning more tournaments and getting more of the Hub City involved.

