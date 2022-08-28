Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police seek missing person

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Alexander J. Kremer, who was...
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Alexander J. Kremer, who was reported missing out of Tennessee.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.

No last known clothing description was given, HPD said. Kremer is approximately 6-foot tall with sandy blonde hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at ()601) 544-7900.

