Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday

One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who shop at the store.
One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who shop at the store.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt.

The sale started yesterday, and many gun store owners felt the surge in shoppers more than usual. One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who shop at the store.

“We actually had about $4600 in sales yesterday, which is our highest sale, marginal sale we had since we opened back in April 2022,” said Chris Powell, co-owner of C&M Tactical Shop.

Shoppers have until midnight Saturday to take advantage of the holiday. A full list of items eligible for tax savings can be found here: https://bit.ly/3ALsKoU

