Dozens of cyclists participate in first “Hub City Criterium”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of bicycle racers from several states rode through the streets of downtown Hattiesburg Saturday, in a first-ever championship event for the area.

The “Hub City Criterium” featured 75 riders on a course that was just over eight-tenths of a mile in length.

“With COVID happening a couple of years ago, a lot of bike races went away, unfortunately, so we wanted to be part of the solution and bring bike racing back,” said Michael Poole, race co-director. “So, we reached out to the city and tons of amazing sponsors here in our city to help us do that.”

The event was a championship for the Louisiana-Mississippi Bicycle Racing Association (LAMBRA).

Eight different races were held as part of the event.

“We’re just trying to grow the sport and get people involved and just get people down here to watch the excitement of what’s going on,” said Stephanie Poole, race co-director. “The city’s been wonderful to work with, the sponsors we have have are just overwhelming. We didn’t expect it.”

