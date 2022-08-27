WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves to hold press conference discussing flooding across the state
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is holding a press conference to discuss flooding across the state.
The governor is joined by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney and National Weather Service Jackson Senior Service Hydrologist Marty Pope.
