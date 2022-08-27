Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves to hold press conference discussing flooding across the state

(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is holding a press conference to discuss flooding across the state.

The governor is joined by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney and National Weather Service Jackson Senior Service Hydrologist Marty Pope.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information to find Mary Katherine "Katie"...
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges

Latest News

Lamar County School District says they are working to find a new school resource officer.
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
6pm Headlines 8/26
6pm Headlines 8/26
10pm Headlines 8/26
10pm Headlines 8/26