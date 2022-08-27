Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday night sends 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Published: Aug. 27, 2022
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wreck on Houston Road in Jones County Friday night sent one individual to the hospital with serious injuries.
Arriving at the scene about 9:30 p.m., firefighters found a single vehicle involved and off the roadway with three passengers.
Two of the passengers received minor injuries and declined a ride to the emergency room with Emserv Ambulance Service.
One occupant was transported to the hospital.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
The crash remains under investigation.
