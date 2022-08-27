Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday night sends 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday night sends one person to the hospital with...
Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday night sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wreck on Houston Road in Jones County Friday night sent one individual to the hospital with serious injuries.

Arriving at the scene about 9:30 p.m., firefighters found a single vehicle involved and off the roadway with three passengers.

Two of the passengers received minor injuries and declined a ride to the emergency room with Emserv Ambulance Service.

One occupant was transported to the hospital.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information to find Mary Katherine "Katie"...
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe

Latest News

Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency ahead of flooding
Lamar County School District says they are working to find a new school resource officer.
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation
6pm Headlines 8/26
6pm Headlines 8/26