Single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday night sends 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wreck on Houston Road in Jones County Friday night sent one individual to the hospital with serious injuries.

Arriving at the scene about 9:30 p.m., firefighters found a single vehicle involved and off the roadway with three passengers.

Two of the passengers received minor injuries and declined a ride to the emergency room with Emserv Ambulance Service.

One occupant was transported to the hospital.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.