Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Recall issued for ‘Blue’s Clues’ riding toy after children suffer facial injuries

The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury...
The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Huffy Corp. has issued a recall for thousands of its ride-on toys after multiple children have reported being injured while using the toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 28,550 “Blue’s Clues” foot-to-floor ride-on toys are included in the recall, as the item can tip forward when a child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

The company has received reports of 19 children falling forward while riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.

According to the recall, the ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the “Blue’s Clues” cartoon dog character. The toy is intended for children 1 ½ to 3 years old.

Consumers were advised to take the recalled ride-on toy away from their children immediately and to stop using it.

The agency said the Huffy Corporation could be contacted at 800-872-2453 for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the ride-on toy.

The model number included in the recall is 55061 with date codes 15221, 15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 and 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

The recall notice said the toy was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from August 2021 through July 2022 for about $40.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information to find Mary Katherine "Katie"...
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS...
Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case