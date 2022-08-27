Preparations already underway for 5th annual Columbia Christmas

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is four months away, but in Columbia, it’s already looking like the holiday season.

Work is already underway on the 5th annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” celebration.

It’s a multi-week series of holiday events and activities downtown hosted by Experience Columbia and the City of Columbia.

A large stage has already been constructed, and work is taking place at two other downtown buildings.

In the coming weeks, canopies and lights will be set up and two ice rinks will be built.

“We’re starting just a little bit earlier,” said Jacob Harrison, director of business development for Experience Columbia. “We’ve got a few more things planned, so we figured we’d go ahead and jump start everything and get going.

“We’ve got all of the stage set up, and then we’ll start soon on ice rinks and canopies, and the actual lights and things will start coming together really soon.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Winter Wonderland.”

Activities begin on Nov. 19 and run through New Year’s Eve.

