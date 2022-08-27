Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Preparations already underway for 5th annual Columbia Christmas

The city began preparations a little early this year for its annual, multi-week Christmas Celebration.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is four months away, but in Columbia, it’s already looking like the holiday season.

Work is already underway on the 5th annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” celebration.

It’s a multi-week series of holiday events and activities downtown hosted by Experience Columbia and the City of Columbia.

A large stage has already been constructed, and work is taking place at two other downtown buildings.

In the coming weeks, canopies and lights will be set up and two ice rinks will be built.

“We’re starting just a little bit earlier,” said Jacob Harrison, director of business development for Experience Columbia. “We’ve got a few more things planned, so we figured we’d go ahead and jump start everything and get going.

“We’ve got all of the stage set up, and then we’ll start soon on ice rinks and canopies, and the actual lights and things will start coming together really soon.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Winter Wonderland.”

Activities begin on Nov. 19 and run through New Year’s Eve.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
West Jasper School District
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

Latest News

An “SBDC-Lite” satellite office just opened at the MCDP offices at 412 Courthouse Square.
Miss. Small Business Dev. Center opens satellite office in Columbia
The city began preparations a little early this year for its annual, multi-week Christmas...
Preparations begin for Christmas in Columbia
A ribbon was cut Friday morning to officially open the office.
Miss. Small Business Dev. Center opens satellite office in Columbia
The sixth annual "Win This Car" raffle fundraiser sold out its 1,600-ticket allotment by Aug. 5.
Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle