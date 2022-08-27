Win Stuff
McMurry Farms hosts 1st Beef & Forage Field Day

The first Beef & Forage Field Day was held at McMurry Farms Saturday.
The first Beef & Forage Field Day was held at McMurry Farms Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Farmers from across Mississippi gathered for a special seminar in Hattiesburg Saturday to learn more about natural farming techniques that organizers say will benefit both the environment and their bottom line.

It was all part of the first Beef & Forage Field Day at McMurry Farms.

The event was hosted by Hattiesburg-based, Bio Soil Enhancers, Inc.

The seminar featured presentations from various agriculture experts, who promoted sustainable and regenerative forage management.

Among those attending the event was Andy Gipson, Mississippi commissioner of agriculture and commerce.

“Farmers are the original conservationists,” Gipson said. “We care about the land more than anybody else and we want it to not only be productive, but also preserved. So, I think that’s a key component and I think a lot of people understand that across the country today.”

Farmers and ranchers in several areas, including beef, row crops and bee keeping, participated in the event.

“We hope this education and these products that they’re seeing today will help enhance their production systems at home, for the ones that are already doing it,” said Max Phillips, general manager of Bio Soil Enhancer, Inc.

“We also hope it will be educational to the ones that are not doing it, to give them the idea that this will work on their farm as well.”

