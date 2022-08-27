Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police seek I.D. in ongoing credit card fraud case

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing...
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Surveillance footage shows two suspects and a vehicle involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department released stills of the suspects and the vehicle on Friday, Aug. 26, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

The footage is from Aug. 11 at Academy Sports and Outdoors on U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg. It shows the two suspects making unauthorized purchases of more than $500.

Anyone with information on the individuals or vehicle pictured should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

