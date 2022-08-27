Win Stuff
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. There is a 30% chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 30% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. We will have a 20% chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80s. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

