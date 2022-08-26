USM women’s volleyball opens season with win

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) - The Jenney Hazelwood era opened Friday afternoon with the new University of Southern Mississippi volleyball coach logging her first win as the USM program recorded its 600th.

USM swept a former Conference USA rival, University of Texas-San Antonio, in consecutive sets to open the University of Alabama’s tournament at Foster Auditorium.

The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Roadrunners, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16

“We’ve been training all spring long with the majority of this group and the new girls who have joined us since,” Hazelwood said. “It was nice to see us put it all together and just a great opening match for us.”

“To come out and see our players execute a number of things that we’ve been working on was really positive. Seeing that progress of where we were to where we are now, and this is only match one, is really exciting.”

USM sophomore Mia Wesley led both teams with 16 kills She also had nine digs and a career-high five service aces.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.