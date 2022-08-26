Win Stuff
Trial date postponed for woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death

Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted Anchor tattoo shop where Carl would spend most of his time.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Supporters of Carl the Rooster will have to wait a little longer for their day in court. The trial for the woman accused of killing the beloved bird has been postponed.

Kendra Shaffer was set to appear in Ocean Springs Municipal Court on Monday, August 29. Her attorney asked for a continuance, and Friday morning the judge agreed to the delay.

Right now, there’s no new trial date. But a status conference is set for September 7.

Shaffer is charged with animal cruelty in the rooster’s death. Carl’s death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs because he was so well known in the downtown area. Mourners even held a second line parade and painted a mural in his honor.

After Shaffer was issued a misdemeanor arrest citation by Ocean Springs Police, she was fired from her position as a Jones County juvenile corrections officer.

She has pleaded not guilty to the animal cruelty charge.

