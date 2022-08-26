This weekend is looking drier as rain chances go down

This evening will be cloudy and humid. Showers will be coming to an end by 7-8pm. Temperatures will be in the 70s for those football games.

Saturday will start off with areas of fog in the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us will be dry.

Hit-or-Miss T-Storms will return on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Rain chances will go up on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

