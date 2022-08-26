Second Amendment Tax Free Weekend starts Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Friday, it will be Second Amendment Tax Free Weekend.

For three days, all firearms and ammunition will be sold without taxes. The event includes tax-free accessories such as scopes, magazines and targets but does not include hunting cameras or gear.

“We have been able to procure ammo and a few guns and we have dove season on the way as well,” said Steve Pope, an employee a Mak’s in Eastabuchie. “So, we have a assortment of shotgun shells, ammo and guns for our customers and we hope to have a successful weekend,”

The tax free weekend will run until midnight on Sunday, Aug 29.

