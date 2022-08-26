Scattered Storms expected for your Friday

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid 80s across the area. There is a 50% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms will taper off around 7 to 8 pm. While a few showers may linger for those Friday night football games, they should be gone by the end of the 1st quarter.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Sunday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80s. There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

