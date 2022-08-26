Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss. Small Business Dev. Center opens satellite office in Columbia

A ribbon was cut Friday morning to officially open the office.
A ribbon was cut Friday morning to officially open the office.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Development Partnership and the Mississippi Small Business Development Center have partnered to help the Marion County business community.

An “SBDC-Lite” satellite office has just opened at the MCDP offices at 412 Courthouse Square.

A ribbon was cut Friday morning to officially open the office.

It will be staffed periodically and will offer counseling services to new or established businesses, or those wanting to open a business.

It will provide advice on establishing a business plan, marketing and other issues related to operating a business.

For more information, call 601-736-6385 or go online at mcdp.info.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Jasper School District
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
This four-foot-long alligator was captured at a Laurel Popeye's Restaurant by Laurel Animal...
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster
One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

The sixth annual "Win This Car" raffle fundraiser sold out its 1,600-ticket allotment by Aug. 5.
Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Hattiesburg $1.6...
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
South Mississippi power cooperatives are reminding dove hunters about safely shooting around...
Power co-ops remind dove hunters not to shoot at power, fiber lines