Miss. Small Business Dev. Center opens satellite office in Columbia
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Development Partnership and the Mississippi Small Business Development Center have partnered to help the Marion County business community.
An “SBDC-Lite” satellite office has just opened at the MCDP offices at 412 Courthouse Square.
A ribbon was cut Friday morning to officially open the office.
It will be staffed periodically and will offer counseling services to new or established businesses, or those wanting to open a business.
It will provide advice on establishing a business plan, marketing and other issues related to operating a business.
For more information, call 601-736-6385 or go online at mcdp.info.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.