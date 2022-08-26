Miss. Small Business Dev. Center opens satellite office in Columbia

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Development Partnership and the Mississippi Small Business Development Center have partnered to help the Marion County business community.

An “SBDC-Lite” satellite office has just opened at the MCDP offices at 412 Courthouse Square.

A ribbon was cut Friday morning to officially open the office.

It will be staffed periodically and will offer counseling services to new or established businesses, or those wanting to open a business.

It will provide advice on establishing a business plan, marketing and other issues related to operating a business.

For more information, call 601-736-6385 or go online at mcdp.info.

