MEMA releases first preliminary damage report for August flood

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local emergency managers to record and confirm damage caused by the ongoing Flash Flooding in the state.

Mississippi experienced record rainfall, with some areas getting 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timespan, endangering lives and property, according to MEMA. One injury has been reported out of Wilkinson County to the state due to the weather.

At this time, 15 counties, including Forrest County, have listed damage to MEMA:

Adams

Claiborne

Forrest

Hinds

Humphreys

Leake

Madison

Newton

Neshoba

Rankin

Simpson

Smith

Warren

Wilkinson

Yazoo

According to MEMA, those counties are reporting 42 homes; nine businesses; five farms; and 43 public roads with damage. These numbers will change during the damage assessment process.

As the flooding event continues, MEMA says rivers are rising, with the Pearl River at Jackson being a major concern as it is projected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

MEMA has sent out 214,000 sandbags to requesting counties in preparation for the flooding event. If you would like to know if your community is at risk, you can use this interactive map from the National Weather Service.

MEMA recommends residents who could be impacted by the incoming flood need to prepare their families, home and other property, as their priority should be the physical safety of them, their loved ones and their pets.

Tips have been provided by MEMA below on what to do before, during and after the flood:

Before the Flood

Take photos and videos of all major household items and valuables. Keep these documents in a safe place because they are important when filing insurance claims. Take photos of the serial numbers for large appliances, such as washers, dryers and refrigerators.

Save copies of birth certificates, passports, medical records and insurance papers in a safe, dry place. Keep original documents in a watertight safety deposit box.

Elevate and anchor your critical utilities, including electrical panels, propane tanks, sockets, wiring, appliances and heating systems.

Make sure that you clear any debris from gutters and downspouts to avoid a buildup of water.

When flooding is predicted or imminent, move furniture and valuables to a safe place, such as an attic or the highest floor or your home.

During the Flood

Stay informed. Listen to your local officials and keep up to date with the latest news and forecast for your area.

Take not of any evacuation orders from local officials.

Monitor the road conditions by using the Mississippi Department of Transportation website or app ( Apple App Store Google Play Store ).

After the Flood

Take photos and videos of the damage, including structural and personal property damage on the inside and outside of your home, before getting rid of items. Remember to take photos of the insides of closets and cabinets. Your adjuster will need evidence of the damage to prepare your claim.

If possible, provide receipts to your adjuster to document damaged property for your flood claim.

Keep samples of carpeting, wallpaper, furniture padding and cushioning, window treatments and other items for your adjuster. The type and quality of the material may impact the amount of your claim.

If the building’s electrical, water or HVAC systems are damaged you should initiate repairs. Consult your insurance adjuster or insurance company before you sign any cleaning, remediation or maintenance agreement.

Report damage to your local officials and MEMA by using the “Self-Report Tool” or MSEMA.org

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.