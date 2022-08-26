Mayor Ducker addresses ongoing Petal flooding issues

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain clouds weren’t so friendly to the Friendly City this week, dumping heavy amounts of water throughout the area and causing significant flooding.

“I absolutely understand,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “I understand your frustration. I empathize with you. It’s a situation where we (the city) are as frustrated as they (the community) are about it. We want to make things better to what extent we can.”

Ducker points to all the rain causing the rivers and creeks to rise as one of the main reasons for the flooding.

“That’s your house; that’s a big investment, as well,” said Ducker. “And these are some of the things we do want to make better, as far as maintenance of ditches. But when an event like this happens, it’s actually the creeks and Matthews Branch, for instance, that’s actually coming back on folks, so it’s not really ditch draining. But once the rain stopped and some of the tributaries were able to catch up, the water drained fairly quickly.”

According to Ducker, the city is looking to privatize the Public Works department, which would bring more resources to the area to improve the draining systems.

“We do want to spend some resources,” said Ducker. “A wholesale solution that would make it a good bit better would be millions and millions of dollars, so we have to be smart with our money. I want us to do what we can do, but we need to do it within budget because we still have to afford to live here in the end.”

Ducker also said he wants to remind the community the city is considering all plans to help improve the flooding in the area.

