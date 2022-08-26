Local students react to federal student loan relief program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Biden administration announced Wednesday that they are canceling up to $10,000 in student loans for borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually.

Students in that economic bracket and received a pell grant can also qualify for an additional $10,000.

Some students in the area spoke about how much this could benefit their families.

“It really is a relief for all of us, and especially since you don’t have to worry about $10,000,” Southern Miss senior Chloe Romans said. “That’s a good chunk of money, especially since my mom doesn’t make a lot of money.

“I think it’s just like a nice relief to not have to worry about where that money is going to come from.”

Some students try to pay for college themselves, like USM freshman Akosha Noble, but find it hard to make ends meet.

For them, the fear of using loans can be lowered.

“It would pay for this year, and possibly my next four years because I have a good decent amount of scholarships,” Noble said. “I just don’t have enough to cover that last stretch.

“It would be a really, really big help for me and others like some of my peers who I know are going through a very similar experience.”

The U.S. Department of Education announced that payments on federal student loans would be pushed back to January 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.