Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County seeking women’s whereabouts

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information to find Katherine "Katie"...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information to find Katherine "Katie" Watts,19, Sandersville, who was last seen Thursday about 10:30 p.m.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old Sandersville woman

JCSD officials are seeking the whereabouts of Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts, following a request for a check on her welfare.

Watts was last seen on Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Sawmill Square Mall. She is believed to be driving a 2020, dark gray Nissan Kicks, displaying Jones County tag WATTS16.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Watts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Jasper School District
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night

Latest News

The Jenny Hazelwood volleyball era at the University of Southern Mississippi started off well...
USM women’s volleyball opens season with win
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Residents in flood-impacted areas should be ready to evacuate within 48 hours, says Lumumba
Mississippi experienced record rainfall, with some areas getting 14 inches of rain within a...
MEMA releases first preliminary damage report for August flood