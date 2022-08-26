Jones County seeking women’s whereabouts

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old Sandersville woman

JCSD officials are seeking the whereabouts of Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts, following a request for a check on her welfare.

Watts was last seen on Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Sawmill Square Mall. She is believed to be driving a 2020, dark gray Nissan Kicks, displaying Jones County tag WATTS16.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Watts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

