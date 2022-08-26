Jackson native Rita Brent launches national comedy tour in her hometown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a time when there seems to be so much heartache and anger around the nation, a Jackson native has made it her life’s work to make people laugh.

Rita Brent is launching a national comedy tour and is starting right here in her hometown of Jackson. In an Exclusive interview, she talked with WLBT 3 On Your Side Thursday afternoon about Raised in the Sipp at Duling Hall.

Having a great sense of humor is paying off for Comedienne Rita Brent.

Brent says she was "Born Funny" and hopes to bring some laughter to her hometown and state. (WLBT)

Brent said, “from me being on tour with Cedric the Entertainer that’s how I ended up writing for the Emmy Awards last year. This year I got the opportunity to write for the Academy of Country Music Awards and have done some things with Netflix, the Grammys and that’s all about building relationships.”

She is returning to her hometown to host her own major show since Sipp on This Tea in 2019, which was her send-off to New York City. After relocating to the Big Apple, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.

“I did make some excellent connections there. Right before COVID hit, I had just headlined at Caroline’s On Broadway, so things were really looking up and I’ve been to New York many times since,” Brent said.

From songs on Jackson’s potholes to a famous quote from Councilman Kenneth Stokes on sewer issues, Brent has used her humor to ease the pain of problems in the Capital City and around the nation. No one is off-limits.

Brent said, “this year I decided to start what I called ‘The Born Funny Tour.’ You know that’s like an apex for comedians to be able to go on your own tour to headline your own tour. And I just made the decision and I brought some other Mississippi comedians along with me. Nardo Blackmon and Merc B. Williams are going to be performing on this show as well. And so, this is a stop on The Born Funny Tour. It’s called Raised In The Sipp because I was raised in the Sipp. Many people don’t know that. They’re like, are you from Jackson? Yes, I’m from Jackson. I went to Murrah. I went to Jackson State.”

The comedienne is working now with Cedric the Entertainer and Ricky Smiley. (WLBT)

Brent will play drums at her comedy show on September 17 at Duling Hall in Fondren. The military veteran served nine years as a drummer in the 41st Army Band.

“I’ve never done that. I’ve only done standup but folks need to know that I am a musician too. I’m not just a stand-up comedienne,” said Brent.

No matter how far away her talent takes her Brent says she will always love her hometown, family, and state. She has performed all over the world including in Africa with big names.

Brent said, “I look forward to working with more of the veterans. I’m working with Cedric the Entertainer right now, Ricky Smiley and just cultivating those relationships on a continuous basis so I can stay in the game.”

The Raised in the Sipp show is named after her original song by the same name. She recorded a music video at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum to honor activists and to remind the world of where she was raised and made.

“You know if you get to New York and you lose a job you could end up being homeless. If the same thing happens in Mississippi you likely have some family you can depend on. you know it’s a safe haven”, Brent said.

The Raised in the Sipp Comedy Show will feature two shows on September 17 at Duling Hall at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

