HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are investigating a shooting that happened at a fast-food restaurant early Friday morning.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of Raising Cane’s on Hardy Street just after 1:30 a.m.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said a man was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle and dropped off to get treatment for a minor leg wound. He was treated and released.

The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (60) 582-STOP.

