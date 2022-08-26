Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is the lucky owner of a new car, given away Thursday night during an annual raffle to benefit the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation.

Jeanie Gail Bowman won a 2022 Honda Pilot SE, which was the grand prize in the “Win This Car” raffle.

The drawing was seen live on WDAM TV.

Funds raised from ticket sales also benefitted the Asbury Hospice House.

“We have identified some additional needs, after six years with Asbury, that we need to do, and yes, it will be benefiting some things,” said Martha Dearman, executive director of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. “It’s ways that we can help our patients and their families, which is so much a part of hospice care.”

Tickets for the annual event were sold at $75 each. The 1,600-ticket allotment sold out on Aug. 5.

