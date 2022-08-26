Hattiesburg High school CTE students practice fire safety training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday morning, Hattiesburg High School students had to put out fires, but it wasn’t an emergency.

The Career and Technical Education (CTE) program students partnered with the Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD), the state fire marshal and K-9 personnel to practice fire safety for their homes and classroom.

HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said it is important to practice these safety measures to make students feel as comfortable as possible in an emergency.

“We are talking to them about fire safety in their homes and in school,” said Wade. “We are going to let every one of them put out a little, small fire with a fire extinguisher and teach them fire safety.”

Jermaine Brown, the CTE program director, said one of the first things the class discusses is safety procedures.

“When we think about it in our classroom labs, there are a lot of flammable materials, so this is just one of those best practices we do to just start off the year, especially in our career technical educational program, to just make sure our students know the basics of safety,” said Brown.

Other program teachers involved with this training event include Deanna Anderson, Tanya Evans, Mimi Wilson, Toni Floyd, James Brownlow, Stephen Jordan, Earnest Evans, Christopher Johnson, Marcus Jordan, Sherod Reed and Brian Maskew.

According to Wade, the fire department is also giving out free smoke alarms to the families in the Hattiesburg Public School District. Families interested in receiving one should call the administration office and fill out a smoke alarm form.

