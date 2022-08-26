Win Stuff
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home

When LaShunda Golder's FedEx man got locked out of his truck during a flash flood, she did what any good Mississippian would do: She invited him in for food!
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - While many are dealing with headaches from days of heavy rain, it also led to one story that might make you smile.

LaShunda Golder got a package from FedEx during a flash flood in her Gautier neighborhood Thursday. A few moments later she heard a knock at the door. It was Colin Caillavet, the delivery man, who accidentally locked his keys and phone inside the FedEx van.

Golder tried to help him jimmy the lock with a coat hanger, but when that didn’t work, she did what any good Mississippian would do: She invited him in for a plate of food!

Golder hopes it will turn into a long term friendship.

“I hope he stops by one day just to see if I have lunch. Or hit me up on Facebook and say, ‘I need some of that fish again.’ And I’ll be ready to serve him again,” Golder said.

Caillavet said he’s thankful to have kind people like LaShunda on his delivery route.

By the way, Caillavet wasn’t off his route for long. A FedEx co-worker was able to come by and give him spare set of keys so he could get back out in the rain to finish his deliveries.

