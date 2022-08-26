Win Stuff
Family Health’s mobile clinic to make official debut

Family Health Center, Inc., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9...
Family Health Center, Inc., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 on its new mobile clinic.(Family Health Center, Inc.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Family Health Center, Inc., officially will be debuting a mobile clinic that will help serve better the center’s five-county footprint.

The center and Jones County Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon for Sept. 9 at 117 S. 11th Ave,, Laurel.

The mobile clinic will help serve Clarke, Jasper, Jones, Smith and Wayne counties.

