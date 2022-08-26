Family Health’s mobile clinic to make official debut

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Family Health Center, Inc., officially will be debuting a mobile clinic that will help serve better the center’s five-county footprint.

The center and Jones County Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon for Sept. 9 at 117 S. 11th Ave,, Laurel.

The mobile clinic will help serve Clarke, Jasper, Jones, Smith and Wayne counties.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.