Cyclists gear up for inaugural Hub City Criterium on Saturday, Aug. 27

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cyclists will zip around downtown Hattiesburg for the inaugural Hub City Criterium, the host race for the 2022 LAMBRA Criterium Championship, on Saturday, Aug. 27.

LAMBRA, the Louisiana-Mississippi Bicycle Racing Association, is a group of local cycling clubs that compete under the USA Cycling umbrella. This regional association is responsible for coordinating races throughout Louisiana and Mississippi over the year.

Saturday’s event is a criterium, or crit, race, which consists of a set number of laps around a short, closed circuit ranging from .5 to 1.5 miles. The Hattiesburg route is .81 miles around the downtown area.

The Hub City Criterium begins at 8:00 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Front Street.

However, City of Hattiesburg officials announced road closures will begin as early as 6:00 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. on the following roads:

Main Street

Forrest Street

West Front Street

Mobile Street

East Front Street

East Pine Street

Detour routing will run through established sections of Hardy Street, West Front Street and Dudley Conner Street for access to businesses along Hemphill Street and on 4th Street for access to the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center (HCAC) and the HCAC August Art Market on Main Street.

Parking for all downtown events will be available at West Railroad Street.

“Downtown is no stranger to large-scale events during the weekend, and we are looking forward to the success of this inaugural event,” reads a Facebook post from the City of Hattiesburg. “While you may have to park a little further from your intended destination OR drive a different route to get where you’re going, we encourage you to come downtown to cheer on the cyclists or to visit one of the many restaurants or retail merchants throughout the downtown footprint.”

