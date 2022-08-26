City of Jackson releases information in flood response with Pearl River expected to rise
City of Jackson residents affected by the 2020 flood are advised to take precautions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the city of Jackson, some areas of the city are expected to experience flooding as the Barnett Reservoir releases water from the spillway to relieve pressure on the reservoir dam.
This will cause the Pearl River to rise, which will impact areas of Jackson.
Those who were affected by the 2020 flood or live in low-lying areas of the Capital City are advised to take precautionary measures as the water is expected to rise in the next couple of days. Some roads were beginning to experience flooding on Thursday.
The City will provide a list of affected roads and closures as needed.
By Tuesday, the Pearl River is expected to crest at 36 feet which will impact roadways and some residences.
According to the city of Jackson, sandbags are now available for residents to fill at 4225 Michael Avalon Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are advised to call 311 if they cannot make it to the sandbag distribution site.
“Hinds County officials have been briefed and will provide assistance as needed. They will have swift water boats and high water vehicles in the event of residential flooding. Residents are advised to take time now to prepare, pack and develop an evacuation plan. All evacuations are voluntary at the moment,” the press release read.
Shelter preparations are being made now and will be announced soon.
Jackson, along with its Hinds county partners, will continue to update residents of new developments on a day-to-day basis.
The following is a list of streets affected by the rise of the Pearl River.
**Pearl River at 34 feet
- Annie Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Martin & Hinds streets
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street - south end
- Sidney Street
- South West Street - Union Planter s
- South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Riverwood Drive - east of Harrow Drive
- Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
**Pearl River at 35 feet
- Annie Street
- Beasley Street
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Hudson Street - east end
- Martin & Hinds streets
- McNuitt Street
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Sidney Street
- South West Street - Union Planter s
- South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
**Pearl River at 36 feet
- Annie Street
- Beasley Street
- Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street
- Canterbury Court
- Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive
- Canton Club Circle - northeast end
- City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
- Cypress Trail
- Deer Trail
- Eastover area
- Foxboro Street
- Galilee Street
- Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
- Harrow Drive
- Hinds Street
- Hudson Street - east end
- Julienne Street
- Linde Air Trailer Court
- Martin & Hinds streets
- McNuitt Street
- Meadow Oaks Park Drive
- Moncure Road
- Nichols Street
- Offutt Street
- Old Brandon Road
- President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end
- Rankin Street
- River cove area
- River Glenn area
- North River Road
- Riverwood/Harrow drives
- Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end
- Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
- Santa Clara Circle
- Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle
- Sidney Street
- South West Street - Union Planter s
- South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
- Sproles Street
- Stokes Robinson Road
- Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive
- Yucca Drive
