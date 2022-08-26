City of Jackson releases information in flood response with Pearl River expected to rise...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the city of Jackson, some areas of the city are expected to experience flooding as the Barnett Reservoir releases water from the spillway to relieve pressure on the reservoir dam.

This will cause the Pearl River to rise, which will impact areas of Jackson.

Those who were affected by the 2020 flood or live in low-lying areas of the Capital City are advised to take precautionary measures as the water is expected to rise in the next couple of days. Some roads were beginning to experience flooding on Thursday.

The City will provide a list of affected roads and closures as needed.

By Tuesday, the Pearl River is expected to crest at 36 feet which will impact roadways and some residences.

According to the city of Jackson, sandbags are now available for residents to fill at 4225 Michael Avalon Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are advised to call 311 if they cannot make it to the sandbag distribution site.

“Hinds County officials have been briefed and will provide assistance as needed. They will have swift water boats and high water vehicles in the event of residential flooding. Residents are advised to take time now to prepare, pack and develop an evacuation plan. All evacuations are voluntary at the moment,” the press release read.

Shelter preparations are being made now and will be announced soon.

Jackson, along with its Hinds county partners, will continue to update residents of new developments on a day-to-day basis.

The following is a list of streets affected by the rise of the Pearl River.

**Pearl River at 34 feet

Annie Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Martin & Hinds streets

Old Brandon Road

President Street - south end

Sidney Street

South West Street - Union Planter s

South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Riverwood Drive - east of Harrow Drive

Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

**Pearl River at 35 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Hudson Street - east end

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Sidney Street

South West Street - Union Planter s

South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

**Pearl River at 36 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street

Canterbury Court

Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive

Canton Club Circle - northeast end

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Harrow Drive

Hinds Street

Hudson Street - east end

Julienne Street

Linde Air Trailer Court

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Moncure Road

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end

Rankin Street

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Santa Clara Circle

Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle

Sidney Street

South West Street - Union Planter s

South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Sproles Street

Stokes Robinson Road

Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

For more weather updates on potential flooding, click here.

