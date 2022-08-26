4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday.

The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.

Riche’s bond was set at $75,000 on each lustful touching charge, $75,00 on the aggravated stalking charge and $100,000 on the sexual battery charge.

Riche was initially charged after Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Dollar General in Brooklyn.

He will remain in the custody of the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

