Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges

Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another four charges added to his sheet Friday.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday.

The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.

Riche’s bond was set at $75,000 on each lustful touching charge, $75,00 on the aggravated stalking charge and $100,000 on the sexual battery charge.

Riche was initially charged after Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Dollar General in Brooklyn.

He will remain in the custody of the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Jasper School District
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
The victim refused to give any information about the incident, according to HPD.
HPD investigating early morning shooting in Raising Cane’s parking lot
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night

Latest News

Hattiesburg High school students practice fire safety
Hattiesburg High school CTE students practice fire safety training
Petal mayor speaks on city's flooding
Mayor Ducker addresses ongoing Petal flooding issues
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/26
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/26
.
GRAPHIC: Heidelberg head football coach involved in fight at Wayne Co. football game