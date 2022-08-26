08/26 Ryan’s “Still Raining...” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Guess what?! It’s still raining in South Mississippi, and will again later today. However, we are starting to see the rain chances falling...just not very quickly. That means we’re in for more this afternoon, especially between the warmest hours 12 PM-6 PM. That’s because there is still a weak low in the area, which is providing just enough lift and moisture to produce more showers, particularly in those warmer, more unstable hours. Showers chances fall off sharply by sunset, though at least a few will linger into the evening. That’s especially important in the Pine Belt tonight because High School football is getting up and going again! Suffice to say it’ll be damp out there, so be sure to bring something to dry off the seat, but there’s a much lower chance of encountering active rain. Still, it’s never a bad idea to have a small umbrella or light poncho on game nights this far south.

The drying trend we’ll notice a little more today will continue through the weekend, but even then we’ll still have a stray shower or afternoon thunderstorm in the area. Rain chances and cloud cover slowly increase from Monday to Thursday, where they’ll linger near 50% as another front creeps into the area by next weekend.

