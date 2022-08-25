West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month.

The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted to end her employment during an executive session in a special called board meeting on July 28.

The minutes claim the board found substantial and credible evidence to support the superintendent’s dismissal.

Four out of five board members voted that Ezi’s employment should be ended for neglect of duty, intemperance and other “good causes” including a complete breakdown in trust and confidence between Ezi and the board.

During a special board meeting in March, Ezi was put on a 30-day administrative leave, which stretched over several months.

The board listed allegations against Ezi in a letter to her dated June 8.

Ezi responded to the board, denying all allegations in a letter dated July 5. The letter also accused the board of violating her due process and first amendment rights, discriminating against her due to her sex and race and breaching her contract.

In the letter, Ezi alleged the board “created purported evidence to support their predetermined decision to terminate...”

During the hearing on July 18, however, the minutes say Ezi contradicted her written response on numerous occasions and admitted to many allegations in the letter. Ezi also did not provide evidence to support her allegations against the board.

There are a total of 29 items listed against Ezi in the board minutes. These items have been summarized and regrouped into sections based on their content. These items include:

Accusations made by Ezi against WJSD and the board regarding inequality between the Stringer Attendance Center and the Bay Springs campus - provided with no evidence

Ezi accused the board of not focusing on students at Bay Springs.

Ezi claimed to have evidence of inequality between the Bay Springs and Stringer campuses.

Ezi publicly accused WJSD and the board of creating a form of modern-day segregation between Stringer and Bay Springs campuses.

Ezi accused WJSD of spending more money on the Stringer campus than on the Bay Springs campus.

Ezi accused board members of deliberate inequality in courses and electives between the Stringer and Bay Springs campuses.

Ezi was accused of making a statement in an interview that WJSD grandfathered white students to go to the Stringer campus to create segregation.

Actions made against or against the wishes of the board or involving board members

Ezi is accused of recording executive session(s)

Ezi accused the board of racial discrimination because three board members, who were white, voted to place her on administrative leave - no evidence was provided.

Ezi accused the board of holding meetings in the new conference room to prevent more of the public from hearing what was being discussed. The construction of the board room at the central office had been reportedly planned before her employment.

Ezi allegedly implied in an interview that employees hired to work in the central office are/were racially motivated - no evidence was provided.

Ezi allegedly told the board that a West Jasper coach would ask them for a $10,000 raise for winning the state football championship, which was false.

Ezi allegedly filed Standard 1 violations against the board to the Mississippi Department of Education without providing information to the board.

Ezi allegedly complained to the board that board members came to the Bay Springs campus and spoke to teachers. This is a right and duty of board members.

Ezi allegedly contradicted the direction of the board minutes regarding Pre-K at the Bay Springs and Stringer campuses by making plans and attempting to have only one Pre-K program available at the Bay Springs campus.

Ezi allegedly reported a board member to MDE, claiming the member requested a teacher at Stringer be promoted to an administrative position. This came after Ezi reportedly requested the board give input and names to assist her in filling in a vacant position.

Actions made against employees or involving staff/faculty

Ezi is accused of Interfering/interjecting on behalf of a student’s parent regarding a coaching decision by a West Jasper coach involving a student who was removed from the football team and not allowed to have a championship ring.

Ezi allegedly said “I’m so excited, Dr. Ezi just can’t hide it,” and “two more to go” after a principal at Stringer resigned. Ezi denied this statement and then later admitted to saying this.

Ezi is accused of challenging employees in the district administration office to take actions in contradiction to actions taken by the board.

Ezi allegedly advised individuals and parents of students to hire attorneys to sue the board and told staff/employees she would not support the district if a lawsuit was filed.

Ezi allegedly submitted the names of three teachers to MDE for Standard 10 violations for allegedly breaching contracts of employment in contradiction to the board’s directions.

Ezi allegedly claimed two employees forged her signatures on documents sent to MDE, which were sent at her request. Email documents later refuted Ezi’s denial.

Ezi is accused of creating a hostile work environment. This includes: Belittling central office workers and teachers in a public setting, Discussing salaries of personnel in a public setting, Threatening employees not to speak with the board, claiming their phones would be subpoenaed and the school could lose accreditation, Being hostile with others who disagreed with her, Assigning duties to employees, not in their job description, and Telling employees she did not trust them.

Ezi is accused of failing to properly investigate two teachers she alleged committed Standard 4 Code of Ethics Violations. The full board later voted to overrule her actions: Suspension of one teacher and the written reprimand of the other teacher.

Ezi is accused of threatening teachers during meetings to not talk to board members, claiming screenshots of text from their phones had been presented to the board and shared. No screenshots were ever presented or shared with the board.



Other items

Ezi allegedly failed to follow protocol and attempted to change the grade of a student whose parent wanted their K-2 student to be placed on an honor roll. WJSD reportedly does not have a K-2 honor roll.

Ezi allegedly had communications with students via Facebook, which is a Standard 4 violation.

Ezi allegedly did not assign roles for Title IX investigators for the decision maker or appeals, saying she would handle all Title IX investigations herself.

Ezi allegedly attempted to interfere with and have a student’s grades changed

Ezi allegedly provided or assisted with providing MSNBC a video taken at a Stringer baseball game showing a student without the student’s parent’s permission. MDE is investigating this.



The board found there was substantial evidence to support the superintendent’s dismissal.

At this time, neither Ezi nor the WJSD school board has chosen to make a public statement.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

