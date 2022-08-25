Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tri-Community VFD talk goals, department recruitment

Dedicated men and women work hard and make safety a top priority for the people they serve.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - From building and grass fires to motor vehicle accidents, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is committed to keeping communities safe.

“Saving lives and property since 1974″ is the department’s motto. Chief Coleman Robbins says his love for the community keeps him and his staff motivated.

“Just like any other fire department, we face the same issues. We have to maintain new equipment, training, and a high level of volunteerism,” Robbins said.

The department currently has 60 volunteers on staff. Robbins said maintenance is important and that grants, tax dollars and state funds help them keep everything up and running.

“We’ve been blessed this year. We added two new trucks to our fleet. They’re brand-new engines. We maintain six fire stations and have six fire engines in our department,” Robbins added.

Robbins said they are always looking for dedicated individuals.

“We’ve got lots of different ways people can volunteer. Anything from being a firefighter that fights fires and does rescues. We train people for that. No training is needed but training is required once you join. It’s a commitment,” said Robbins.

A few goals for 2022-2023 include improving operation through scenario-based training, developing a plan to construct a permanent building for Station 6 and increasing the number of firefighters.

Robbins said they do a variety of community involvement events, including their emergency safety education division which teaches school kids about fire safety

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
On Aug. 11, the Lamar County Sheriff's Department stopped an unnamed man outside the...
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’

Latest News

From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
City of Hattiesburg announces new improvement project for Midtown
City of Hattiesburg announces multi-phased infrastructure project in Midtown
Laurel Magnet Principal, Dr. Kiana Pendleton said their goal is to continue to excel year after...
Laurel Magnet continues to make progress after No. 1 ranking MAAP test
.
City of Hattiesburg announces multi-phased infrastructure project in Midtown