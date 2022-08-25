Tri-Community VFD talk goals, department recruitment

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - From building and grass fires to motor vehicle accidents, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is committed to keeping communities safe.

“Saving lives and property since 1974″ is the department’s motto. Chief Coleman Robbins says his love for the community keeps him and his staff motivated.

“Just like any other fire department, we face the same issues. We have to maintain new equipment, training, and a high level of volunteerism,” Robbins said.

The department currently has 60 volunteers on staff. Robbins said maintenance is important and that grants, tax dollars and state funds help them keep everything up and running.

“We’ve been blessed this year. We added two new trucks to our fleet. They’re brand-new engines. We maintain six fire stations and have six fire engines in our department,” Robbins added.

Robbins said they are always looking for dedicated individuals.

“We’ve got lots of different ways people can volunteer. Anything from being a firefighter that fights fires and does rescues. We train people for that. No training is needed but training is required once you join. It’s a commitment,” said Robbins.

A few goals for 2022-2023 include improving operation through scenario-based training, developing a plan to construct a permanent building for Station 6 and increasing the number of firefighters.

Robbins said they do a variety of community involvement events, including their emergency safety education division which teaches school kids about fire safety

