Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts Barks after Dark adoption event

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines animal shelter is kicking off its Clear the Shelters weekend with a special adoption event Friday evening.

The Barks after Dark will have adoption specials every hour.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Free short sleeve logo t-shorts with every adoption

6 p.m.- 7 p.m.: 50% off all adoption fees.

7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Adoption fees for all available adult pets will be fee-waived.

Southern Pines Philanthropy and Marketing Manager, Dani Snell, says this event is a fun way to get the community out to the shelter after hours, who may not be able to make it during the day.

“We are really hoping to reach people who may not be able to get here during regular open hours. So we have a bunch of animals and it’s been a little bit of a tough summer for adoptions so we are hoping with the special and with the additional hours, we are hoping to find some more animals some homes,” said Snell.

If there is no room in the shelter parking lot, Snell says visitors can park in the Venture Church’s parking lot directly across the street from the shelter.

