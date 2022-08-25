Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts Barks after Dark adoption event

Southern Pines Philanthropy and Marketing Manager, Dani Snell, says this event is a fun way to...
Southern Pines Philanthropy and Marketing Manager, Dani Snell, says this event is a fun way to get the community out to the shelter after hours, who may not be able to make it during the day.(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines animal shelter is kicking off its Clear the Shelters weekend with a special adoption event Friday evening.

The Barks after Dark will have adoption specials every hour.

  • 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Free short sleeve logo t-shorts with every adoption
  • 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.: 50% off all adoption fees.
  • 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Adoption fees for all available adult pets will be fee-waived.

Southern Pines Philanthropy and Marketing Manager, Dani Snell, says this event is a fun way to get the community out to the shelter after hours, who may not be able to make it during the day.

“We are really hoping to reach people who may not be able to get here during regular open hours. So we have a bunch of animals and it’s been a little bit of a tough summer for adoptions so we are hoping with the special and with the additional hours, we are hoping to find some more animals some homes,” said Snell.

If there is no room in the shelter parking lot, Snell says visitors can park in the Venture Church’s parking lot directly across the street from the shelter.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night.
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The roadway is flooded at 12th & Mamie.
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
.
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
On Aug. 11, the Lamar County Sheriff's Department stopped an unnamed man outside the...
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’

Latest News

This four-foot-long alligator was captured at a Laurel Popeye's Restaurant by Laurel Animal...
Laurel animal control captures gator found at Popeye’s dumpster
SkyWest Airlines is expected to continue with two daily, non-stop flights to Houston from the...
SkyWest to remain at Hattiesburg Laurel Airport
West Jasper School District
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Preseason Watch list announced Thursday.
Preseason Conerly Trophy Watch List announced