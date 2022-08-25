SkyWest to remain at Hattiesburg Laurel Airport

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport has been served by SkyWest Airlines for the past eight years.

Hattiesburg-Laurel Executive Director Tom Heanue said Thursday he expects that relationship to continue “for the foreseeable future.”

SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, serves the Pine Belt with twice-daily flights to Houston.

“We anticipate the service to Houston to remain for the foreseeable future,” Heanue said.

Heanue said a news conference had been set for 9 a.m. Monday in the airport lobby

Earlier this spring, the airline had spoke of remodeling its business plan to meet the challenges of an industry facing staffing shortages among other issues.

“We are confident that the SkyWest is working diligently to address industry-wide pilot staffing challenges,” Heanue said. “We encourage the community to continue using Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport (PIB) for their travel needs.

“SkyWest has been a great partner with this Airport and we will continue partnering with them to provide quality air service to the travelers in the Pine Belt”,

For reservations from PIB, go to www.united.com or call United at 1-800-864-833

